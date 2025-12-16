Revive the Table

Reviving Sovereignty: Jacob Thompson on Tokenization and Community
Shelby Lancaster
Dec 16, 2025

In this episode of Revive the Table, host Shelby Lancaster engages in a thought-provoking conversation with Jacob Thompson, a political commentator for the publication. They delve into the intricacies of political dynamics, the impact of global economic shifts, and the importance of community resilience. Jacob shares insights on the rise of tokenization, the challenges of modern governance, and the need for grassroots movements to reclaim sovereignty. Tune in for a deep dive into the forces shaping our world and how individuals can take action to preserve their communities.

Links from the show:

⁠The WinePress⁠

⁠Jacob’s YouTube⁠

⁠Revive the Table Publication

